Mobile COVID-19 vaccination locations announced in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and on the Eastern Shore

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for mobile vaccination clinics in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and on the Eastern Shore.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. No appointments are necessary.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the region and across the state. The mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and eliminating the need for second-dose shots.

The schedule for the clinics is:

Virginia Beach

June 14 9 a.m. to noon Level Green Park 15 Level Green Blvd.

June 14 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Gathering at Scott Memorial UMC 409 First Colonial Rd.

June 15 9 a.m. to noon Big Charlie’s Truck Plaza 5792 Northampton Blvd.

June 15 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Farm Fresh parking lot 928 Diamond Springs Rd.

Norfolk

June 16 9 a.m. to noon STEM Academy 1106 Campostella Rd.

June 16 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Barraud Park 2540 Barraud Ave.

June 17 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harbor Park – Tides game 150 Park Ave.

June 18 9 a.m. to noon Oakwood Chapel Church 982 Avenue E

June 18 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Young Terrace Community Center 804 Whitaker Lane

June 19 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Virginia Zoo 3500 Granby St.

Eastern Shore

June 20 1:30 to 5 p.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church 9504 Occohannock Neck Rd. Exmore

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.