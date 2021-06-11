Mobile COVID-19 vaccination locations announced in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and on the Eastern Shore

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for mobile vaccination clinics in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and on the Eastern Shore.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. No appointments are necessary.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the region and across the state. The mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and eliminating the need for second-dose shots.

The schedule for the clinics is:

Virginia Beach

  • June 14    9 a.m. to noon       Level Green Park 15 Level Green Blvd.
  • June 14    1 p.m. to 5 p.m.    The Gathering at Scott Memorial UMC 409 First Colonial Rd.
  • June 15    9 a.m. to noon       Big Charlie’s Truck Plaza 5792 Northampton Blvd.
  • June 15    1 p.m. to 5 p.m.     Farm Fresh parking lot 928 Diamond Springs Rd.

Norfolk

  • June 16    9 a.m. to noon       STEM Academy 1106 Campostella Rd.
  • June 16    1 p.m. to 5 p.m.     Barraud Park 2540 Barraud Ave.
  • June 17   10 a.m. to 5 p.m.    Harbor Park – Tides game 150 Park Ave.
  • June 18    9 a.m. to noon       Oakwood Chapel Church 982 Avenue E
  • June 18    1 p.m. to 5 p.m.     Young Terrace Community Center 804 Whitaker Lane
  • June 19    9 a.m. to 5 p.m.     Virginia Zoo 3500 Granby St.

Eastern Shore      

  • June 20    1:30 to 5 p.m.        Ebenezer Baptist Church 9504 Occohannock Neck Rd. Exmore        

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10