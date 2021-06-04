Mobile COVID-19 vaccination locations announced in Portsmouth, Newport News

Unidentified maquiladora worker from Tijuana, Mexico gets COVID-19 vaccine at mobile facility set up just north of the border. (Courtesy: UC San Diego Health)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for mobile vaccination clinics in Portsmouth and Newport News.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. No appointments are necessary.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the region and across the state. The mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and eliminating the need for second-dose shots.

Date Time Location

June 7 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grove Baptist Church, 5910 W. Norfolk Rd., Portsmouth, 23703

June 7 3 to 5 p.m. Churchland Library, 4934 High St W, Portsmouth, 23703

June 8 9 a.m. to noon Cradock Rec Center, Allen Rd, Portsmouth, 23702

June 8 1 to 4 p.m. Port Norfolk Supermarket, 301 Mt Vernon Ave, Portsmouth, 23707

June 9 9 a.m. to noon Portsmouth Visitor’s Center, 6 Crawford Pw, Portsmouth, 23704

June 10 4 to 8 p.m. Warwick Mobile Home Community 1 Commercial Pl, Newport News, 23606

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.