Mobile COVID-19 vaccination locations announced in Portsmouth, Newport News

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for mobile vaccination clinics in Portsmouth and Newport News.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. No appointments are necessary.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the region and across the state. The mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and eliminating the need for second-dose shots.

Date       Time            Location

June 7    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.   Grove Baptist Church, 5910 W. Norfolk Rd., Portsmouth, 23703

June 7    3 to 5 p.m.              Churchland Library, 4934 High St W, Portsmouth, 23703

June 8    9 a.m. to noon       Cradock Rec Center, Allen Rd, Portsmouth, 23702

June 8    1 to 4 p.m.             Port Norfolk Supermarket, 301 Mt Vernon Ave, Portsmouth, 23707

June 9    9 a.m. to noon      Portsmouth Visitor’s Center, 6 Crawford Pw, Portsmouth, 23704

June 10   4 to 8 p.m.           Warwick Mobile Home Community 1 Commercial Pl, Newport News, 23606

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.

