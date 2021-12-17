Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic announces holiday, 2022 schedules

A young girl receives a vaccine as children are administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hospital de Henares in Coslada, Madrid, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022. Starting from Wednesday, Spain is trying to begin a speedy vaccination rollout for around 3.3 million children aged 5-11, the group that is leading contagion rates in the country and largely believed to be spreading new infections to their parents and grandparents. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.

Although officials will continue to offer vaccines the week of Christmas and New Year, they will operate on an adjusted schedule. The clinic will be closed from December 23 to 27 and December 31 to January 2. No vaccines or testing will be offered during those times.

All COVID-19 vaccinations, pediatric and adult, will continue to be offered at the clinic.

Officials say the clinic will be opened from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on December 28 and 29. On December 30, the clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will continue to be on Mondays from 2-6 p.m.

Vaccination efforts will resume in the new year with new hours. Starting January 4, the clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“Now that the presence of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Virginia, booster vaccines help to broaden and strengthen immunity in those who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Chief Deputy Commissioner for VDH and Acting Director for Norfolk Health District. “If you are eligible, now is the time to get the booster to help strengthen our community and to stop the spread of the virus. And if you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time. All persons 5 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Appointments for vaccination are encouraged but not required.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.