Military Circle Mall hosting 2 new COVID-19 vaccine events

FILE – In this June 17, 2021, file photo, an Orange County resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Florida Division of Emergency Management mobile vaccination site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the number of Americans fully vaccinated has reached about 150 million. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health will continue COVID-19 vaccinations at the Military Circle Mall with two new vaccine events.



The mall is located at 880 N Military Highway in Norfolk.



The clinic on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 will be from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To register, click here.



The clinic on Thursday, July 1, 2021 will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register, click here.



Walk-ins are accepted. Advanced registration is encouraged.

Those seeking a second dose are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757) 683-2745.