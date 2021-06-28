Military Circle Mall hosting 2 new COVID-19 vaccine events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health will continue COVID-19 vaccinations at the Military Circle Mall with two new vaccine events.
The mall is located at 880 N Military Highway in Norfolk.
The clinic on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 will be from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To register, click here.
The clinic on Thursday, July 1, 2021 will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register, click here.
Walk-ins are accepted. Advanced registration is encouraged.
Those seeking a second dose are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.
For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757) 683-2745.