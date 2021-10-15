Military Circle Mall expands testing hours on Mondays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Military Circle Mall will expand its testing hours starting on Mondays at its regional community vaccination center.

Testing hours on Oct. 18 and 25 will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Macy’s location at 880 N. Military Highway.

Testing is available for people ages 3 and up. Minors must be with a guardian. Rapid testing is not available.

There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.

The clinics offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

Vaccines are offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at 757-683-2745.