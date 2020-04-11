Meet the 99-year-old grandmother who beat COVID-19

(CNN) — Covid-19 is more dangerous to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

We all know that — but even if you’re in one of those categories, the disease is not necessarily a death sentence.

Meet the 99-year-old who beat it.

Family and friends fill the street. All of them lining up and anxiously waiting for the arrival of their 99-year-old grandma Betty Draper to get home safely from the hospital.

“We wanted to have the biggest home coming for her that we could,” said Kim, Draper’s granddaughter.

“Draper Strong” and “99! Stronger than COVID-19!” are just a few of the signs they made to greet their grandmother.

“It just shows the unity. Shows the unity in our family,” said Sam Draper, her son. He says his mom beat the odds.

And finally, after waiting for days… Grandma is home. Cheering her on as she pulls onto her street.

“Just a huge collective sigh of relief from everybody and I think a realization that all our prayers and all our wishes came true. She’s back with us.”

She was tested for COVID-19 two weeks ago and got the positive result a few days later.

“We were very concerned. She had a few rough days.”

Draper’s granddaughter, Kim says this gives her hope that others diagnosed with COVID-19 can overcome this illness.

“For her to beat COVID at 99, it’s amazing because in the news we’ve only been hearing the bad side of it, and for everyone to be able to see at 99 it can be beat is just emotional to me.”

And Sam says he’s excited to spend time with his mom now that she’s home.

“But I’m gonna hug her for a long time because I really miss that from my mother.”

Betty still has a bit of recovering to do at home –but she’ll be able to do that with the help of family.