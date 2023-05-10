PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We labored and learned from home while there was a run on toilet paper, masks, food and even guns.

Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has been on the front line from the beginning.

“The pandemic was an unprecedented and harrowing experience that really was a significant challenge to hospitals and that really continues to this day,” Walker said.

Over the past year, 10 On Your Side has documented how hospitals moved beyond their walls to provide care as the pandemic exposed how poverty, played a role in survival.

“So whether its community health fairs, free testing, a whole host of things, I think you have seen hospitals very engaged in that because hospitals really have been driving that public health conversation around these social factors that impact care,” Walker said.

The end of the crisis comes as one-third of the nation’s nurses report they will soon leave the profession due to stress.

“It has led to real workforce staffing challenges that existed prior to the pandemic, but it really intensified since the pandemic,” Walker said.

While the public health emergency is over, what some call pandemic PTSD or post traumatic stress disorder is ongoing.

“This has been a period of upheaval and disruption for everybody from frontline health workers to members of the general public,” Walker said. “It is natural that this in many ways has altered how we interact with the world altered the way in which people engage with the world.”