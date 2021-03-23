Mathews woman turns 70 after defying all odds and beating COVID-19

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — “He put the picture right in front of me, and I knew immediately who it was, and it woke me right up,” said Mathews County resident Peggy Gallagher.

Happy 70th birthday to Peggy Gallagher, who survived 26 days in a medically-induced coma, 53 days on a ventilator, and 146 days in hospitals.

“Remarkable,” Peggy said in a home video in a story 10 On Your Side reported last year. She had her beloved granddaughter Amelia in her arms adoring her.

Remarkable, she is, considering in our first interview with her husband, Kevin Gallagher, there had been talk among doctors that there was slim hope for Peggy to conquer COVID-19.

“He suggested that it was time to terminate, and I had a real tough weekend,” Kevin Gallagher said.

On a Monday, Kevin brought in a picture of their granddaughter, Amelia.

“She is the one that brought me back to life,” Peggy Gallagher said.

Kevin Gallagher held up the picture to his wife.

“So, when Peggy said the word ‘Amelia’ big smiles all around the room,” he recalled.

Peggy Gallagher admits she was still out of it when that happened and there was still thick fog.

“That’s all I saw. A dark tunnel and her face there,” Peggy Gallagher said.

A dark tunnel, visions, but the recognition of Amelia “spelled relief,” she said.

“It gave me hope, and there were discussions with the doctors. We didn’t know what we were going to get, whether she was going to be a vegetable,” Kevin Gallagher said.

Except for some lung issues, Peggy Gallagher has made full recovery.

“I feel it more now than ever I did before,” she said referring to faith that all would be well.

Cards came from people she didn’t know.

“I don’t even know who these people are,” Peggy Gallagher said.

Many do know her, however. One of hundreds of cars received read, “We are so thrilled and excited to have you stick around. We are looking forward to come to Fleetwood again.”

We asked Peggy for her birthday wish this year. It wasn’t for riches, or possessions or attention.

“I wish this COVID business would go away, and make everybody better, and the world would straighten out because it is messed up now,” Peggy Gallagher said.

Yes, Happy 70th birthday, Peggy Gallagher — glad you’re still with us.