Mathews schools transportation employee tests positive for COVID-19

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews County Public Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

MCPS Superintendent Nancy Welch alerted the public to the positive COVID-19 test result on March 24. The employee was not named in the release, but Welch said they worked in the transportation department.

MCPS is working with the Virginia Health Department’s Three Rivers Health District Office to investigate the positive COVID-19 result, including making a list of people who may have come into contact with the employee. VHD will contact anyone who may be affected, Welch said.

As of March 24, VDH is reporting that 290 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. VDH reports that 4,470 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19 to date. Learn more about testing across the United States here.

Latest Posts