Mathews schools transportation employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews County Public Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

MCPS Superintendent Nancy Welch alerted the public to the positive COVID-19 test result on March 24. The employee was not named in the release, but Welch said they worked in the transportation department.

MCPS is working with the Virginia Health Department’s Three Rivers Health District Office to investigate the positive COVID-19 result, including making a list of people who may have come into contact with the employee. VHD will contact anyone who may be affected, Welch said.

As of March 24, VDH is reporting that 290 Virginians have tested positive for coronavirus. VDH reports that 4,470 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19 to date. Learn more about testing across the United States here.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

