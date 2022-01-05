Mass COVID-19 testing center is in the works for Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the demand for COVID-19 tests skyrockets, 10 On Your Side has confirmed plans are in the works to expand testing and create community testing centers in the commonwealth, including at the current vaccination center at Military Circle in Norfolk.

In a statement, Norfolk’s Acting Health Director, Dr. Parham Jaberi, told WAVY News Anchor Stephanie Hudson, “We realize the demand is there… This new partnership to expand testing across the commonwealth is intended to meet the growing needs of our residents who are having trouble finding SARS-CoV-2 testing.”

Dr. Jaberi pointed to testing events held at Military Circle Mall on New Year’s Eve and on Monday, January 3, where hundreds were tested at each event.

While no details are available yet on when the testing centers will open or what their hours of operation will be, Dr. Jaberi said the state is working up a contract to be approved by the CDC and a vendor. That vendor is a private company that will be contracted by VDH to perform the tests.

Dr. Jaberi did say, “(It) will allow many more opportunities per week for individuals to get tested with wider testing time frames each day.”

The tests will be PCR tests, he said, so it will take a few days to get results and you will need an appointment initially, however, Dr. Jaberi added, “We will try to work as much as we can with our vendor to consider other priority and walk-up testing as well.”

He said VDH will hopefully have more information to release tomorrow or later in the week.

