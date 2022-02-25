Masks will be optional in Norfolk Public Schools starting March 1

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools will make masking optional for students starting March 1.

The resolution was one of two passed during a special school board meeting on Friday morning.

The other ended a mandate that required vaccines or weekly testing for district, which a source told WAVY exacerbated ongoing bus driver shortages this week.

A bill in the General Assembly that passed with an emergency amendment from Gov. Glenn Youngkin requires all Virginia schools to make masking optional no later than March 1.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.