Masks now optional for students across Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) — March 1 is the deadline for schools to comply with a new state law that makes masks optional in classrooms across Virginia.

Senate bill 739, signed into law last month by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, requires all schools to masks optional for students. Youngkin’s emergency amendment moved the date for compliance up to March 1.

Districts such as Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Hampton still require staff and visitors to wear a mask in the schools, but Chesapeake, Newport News and Virginia Beach have made masks optional for staff and on school buses. However, some people are still concerned because of COVID-19.

Last week, Norfolk’s school board voted to end all vaccine and testing mandates for employees, a requirement that had exacerbated a bus driver shortage. School leaders tell WAVY-TV 10 staff storages continue in the district.