Maskforce makes more than 30,000 masks in fight against COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former nurse who set out to make sure her former co-workers were protected has helped make more than 30,000 masks.

“I don’t know that life is going to get back to normal, but I am looking forward to the day we aren’t needed,” CJ Robinson said.

Robinson left nursing 18 months ago to be a stay-at-home mom. She thought she could help make a difference.

“It is essential in the fight against COVID-19 to put a mask on everyone,” Robinson added.

Robinson started with one mask, but then reached out to friends. Before she knew, she had 1,200 volunteers and a catchy name for the group, “Maskforce.”

Together they’ve been able to make more than 30,000 masks.

“The hospitals informed us a couple weeks ago that they had what they needed,” Robinson added.

With the hospitals taken care of, the group has now teamed up with the Foodbank, the United Way, and the city of Norfolk.

“We’ve been sewing furiously in order to accomplish that because there are some pretty big needs there,” Robinson said.

Workers now want to get masks for senior citizens and those less fortunate.

“At one organization where we delivered the masks, they had the staff line the walls and they applauded us as we came in with all of those masks,” Robinson added. “It felt a little upside down because they are their one who are risking their lives to take care of us.”

Robinson says she looks forward to meeting all of the Maskforce volunteers.

“We will have a party when this is all over,” she said.

Maskforce says it is still looking for donations and volunteers on the group’s website.

Courtesy – Maskforce, Jason Marks

Courtesy – Maskforce, Jason Marks

Courtesy – Maskforce, Jason Marks

