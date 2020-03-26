Maryland, D.C. outperform West Virginia, Virginia when it comes to social distancing

MARYLAND (WDVM) — We’ve all been advised to stay home and socially distance ourselves from others from during the pandemic — but are we actually doing a good job?

Johns Hopkins Medicine says social distancing is “deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness.” The common guidance is to keep at least 6 feet apart from others.

According to Unacast’s social distancing scoreboard, which uses data from cell phones to track travel, Maryland is doing a good job at staying home with a 43 percent decrease in distance traveled, earning the state an “A” grade.

Washington, D.C. is doing an even better job, topping the nationwide scoreboard with a 61 percent decrease, also earning an “A.”

Virginia and West Virginia are a little behind with “B” grades, with a 36 and 37 percent decrease in distance traveled respectively. Nationwide, there’s been a 40 percent decline in movement.