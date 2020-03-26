Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – The latest on the outbreak – Streaming Now

Maryland, D.C. outperform West Virginia, Virginia when it comes to social distancing

Coronavirus

by: Randi Bass

Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND (WDVM) — We’ve all been advised to stay home and socially distance ourselves from others from during the pandemic — but are we actually doing a good job?

Johns Hopkins Medicine says social distancing is “deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness.” The common guidance is to keep at least 6 feet apart from others.

According to Unacast’s social distancing scoreboard, which uses data from cell phones to track travel, Maryland is doing a good job at staying home with a 43 percent decrease in distance traveled, earning the state an “A” grade.

Washington, D.C. is doing an even better job, topping the nationwide scoreboard with a 61 percent decrease, also earning an “A.”

Virginia and West Virginia are a little behind with “B” grades, with a 36 and 37 percent decrease in distance traveled respectively. Nationwide, there’s been a 40 percent decline in movement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories