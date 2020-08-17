Majority of Hampton Roads residents rate quality of life as good despite pandemic, ODU survey says

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, Victoria Faughnan, right, and Evelyn Faughnan, play in the surf in Virginia Beach, Va., the day the state reopened the beachfront during the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic not only upended the tourism industry, but how states, cities and attractions market themselves as summer travel destinations. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The majority of Hampton Roads residents are feeling good with their quality of life despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent survey from Old Dominion University, more than two-thirds of respondents rated the quality of life in the region as excellent or good.

ODU’s Social Science Research Center (SSRC) recently completed data collection for the 11th annual Life in Hampton Roads (LIHR) survey.

The purpose of the survey is to gain insight into residents’ perceptions of the quality of life in Hampton Roads and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other topics of local interest such as perceptions of police, employment and other issues.

Over 1,100 residents completed an online survey between June 26 and July 13 which was during Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

The methodology for this year’s survey differs by including COVId-19 social distancing guidelines and telework directives by moving from a telephone survey to a web-based design.

Despite the pandemic and stay-at-home restrictions, more than two-thirds of respondents rated the quality of life in the region as excellent or good (67.4%). About one in four rated Hampton Roads’ quality of life as fair (25.8%) and 4.1% rated it as poor.

Ratings also differed significantly by race for one’s city and neighborhood. About two-thirds (66.4%) of Black respondents rated the quality of life in their city as excellent or good compared to three-quarters of whites (75.2%) and 72% of those in other racial groups.

While 84% of whites rated the quality of life in their neighborhood as excellent or good, only 72.4% of Blacks did so as did 77.7% of other racial groups. And while not significant for the region as a whole, Blacks still rated the quality of life in Hampton Roads lower than whites and other racial groups.

The results for income show that respondents living in households making less than $50,000 per year were much less likely to rate the quality of life for the region, their city and their neighborhood as excellent or good compared to respondents living in households making more than $100,000 per year.

The largest difference (about 30%) can be seen in neighborhood quality of life ratings with about two-thirds (66.2%) of respondents making less than $50,000 rating their neighborhood quality of life as excellent or good compared to 95.1% of those making more than $100,000.

The results and trends for education were similar with respondents with a bachelor’s degree rating quality of life higher than those with a high school education/GED or less.

