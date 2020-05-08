Major turnout for free COVID-19 testing in virus-stricken Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Eastern Shore residents started lining up as early as 7 a.m. for a free COVID-19 testing clinic that began at 10 a.m., with the line backed up all the way out onto U.S. 13 from the site at Eastern Shore Community College.

This drive-thru clinic was much-needed for the rural Eastern Shore. Accomack County is second only to Virginia Beach for total number of cases in the Tidewater region, despite being much smaller.

Accomack, with a population of about 32,000 people, had 463 cases as of Friday, May 8. Virginia Beach, with about 450,000 residents, has 469. Accomack was actually ahead of Virginia’s largest city in total cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile neighboring Northampton County (population roughly 12,000) has 149 cases and the 3rd highest rate of cases per capita. It also now has Virginia’s fourth highest fatality rate, 43 per 100K.

In the last week, the two counties combined for 227 new cases.

More than half of the cases on the Shore are linked to Accomack’s Perdue and Tyson poultry plants, which employ about 3,000 people. State officials likened the plants to a cruise ship disembarking on the Shore every day, with many workers going home to dense living conditions with extended family living in the same home or nearby.

Outbreaks at the facilities have led to widescale testing at the sites, but now testing is being expanded further for the whole community, with assistance from the Virginia National Guard.

The health department has 1,500 test kits for the two day clinic. They will run a max of 900 on Friday, and save at least 600 for Saturday.

Health officials say they are finally gaining some ground on the outbreak here on the Eastern Shore.

“Things got a little out of control for a couple of weeks, it really tapped our resources,” said Jon Richardson with the local Virginia Department of Health. “We’ve pulled in in the course of this week, in addition to putting on the clinics, we pulled in about triple the amount of folks that we’ve had.”

