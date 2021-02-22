Lyft announces partnership with CVS to provide access to COVID-19 vaccine

(WAVY) — Ridesharing service Lyft has joined CVS Health along with YMCA and other nonprofit organizations to increase transportation access for those in need of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS Health recently announced a community-based strategy to address inequities related to COVID-19 vaccine access in vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on Black and Hispanic populations

Lyft is joining this effort, along with the YMCA and other non-profit partners, to help underserved communities access vaccination appointments by providing access to rides for those in need. CVS Health is working with an extensive network of community-based leaders and nonprofit organizations, including free and charitable clinics, faith-based organizations and others, to reach these vulnerable patients and help them make an appointment.

“Forty-six percent of Lyft rides start or stop in low-income communities,” said John Zimmer, Co-Founder and President of Lyft. “The combined strength of CVS Health and Lyft, with our ability to reach vulnerable communities, enables us to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most.

Back in December, Lyft already committed providing 60 million rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites in at-risk, low-income, and uninsured communities.

Uber made a similar announcement earlier this month to connect available vaccines to eligible individuals, such as senior citizens who can’t get easy access to transportation.

Officials at Lyft say the universal vaccine access campaign is part of the company’s LyftUp initiative, a partnership of companies, community organizations and individuals working together to make sure everyone has access to affordable, reliable transportation to get where they need to go.