Luria cosponsors bill that would allow government employers to access payroll tax credit during COVID-19 crisis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (Va. 2nd District) is cosponsoring a bill that would provide tax relief to state a local governments whose employees take paid leave during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luria is cosponsoring the Supporting State and Local Leaders Act, along with Congressman Bradley Scott Schneider, of Illinois.

The Supporting State and Local Leaders Act would allow government employers to claim tax credits equal to the cost of a sick day when their employees use paid COVID-19 sick and family leave. Currently, only private employers are allowed to claim these tax credits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to a news release.

“State and local governments are facing unprecedented economic pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Luria said. “The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided paid sick leave for public employers and small private companies but did not allow a payroll tax credit for the participating government employers. The Supporting State and Local Leaders Act would correct this oversight to provide economic relief to our Commonwealth and localities.”

Latest posts