Luria asks for implementation of Defense Production Act amid COVID-19 PPE shortages

Coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Medical workers and first responders say they are running short on personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and their patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria has spoken with first responders in Hampton Roads, as well as home health care workers and medical professionals from area hospitals. Overwhelmingly, local health care providers told her that they need more PPE, according to a news release.

Related: Congresswoman Elaine Luria assesses hospital needs on Southside and Peninsula amid coronavirus outbreak

The most needed PPE include medical-grade masks, gowns, and gloves to prevent further infection and the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads.

Luria wrote a letter to President Donald Trump last week detailing these concerns. She encouraged him to “get ahead of demand by fully utilizing the Defense Protection Act,” which could increase the production of PPE. Luria has also asked congressional leadership to implement the Defense Production Act to address PPE shortages, the news release states.

“Our health care providers work around the clock to provide expert care to community members, and we must give them the resources they need to stay safe,” Luria said. “Hospitals and health care workers across Coastal Virginia are reporting inadequate supplies of PPE. We must ensure a robust national response to provide PPE to health care professionals whose work is essential to keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

