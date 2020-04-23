Losing your job: The difficulty of getting unemployment for contract workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When you’re a contract employee, you have to go where the work is. For Josh Barnes of Norfolk, that could be a rock concert in Michigan, a trade show in Delaware or a cruise in Florida.

He’s a lighting technician for major events: Back Street Boys, Def Leppard, Olympic trials and more.

“The majority of the events that I do involve crowds of 10,000 or more, some of the festivals that I do you’re looking at 75,000 to 100,000 people at them,” Barnes said in a Thursday interview.

In Hampton Roads, you might have seen his work at NorVa, the American Music Festival, and the Virginia International Tattoo. His last event was March 3: a benefit rock ‘n cruise, when COVID turned the lights out.

“Events just started canceling literally the very next day,” he said.

And the outlook for the crowds to return — and along with them, income for Barnes — is anything but bright.

“Industry leaders are saying … we’re not gonna be seeing any live events like that until summer of 2021 at the earliest,” Barnes said.

Barnes has applied for unemployment in Virginia but was denied because he didn’t make enough in this state. His case shines a spotlight on gig workers — people with multiple employers and in his case, multiple states — and their battle to get unemployment.

Barnes has worked up and down the East Coast, Michigan, Illinois and other states. He says getting information that relates to his particular subset of the workforce has involved a lot of labor.

“(With) pretty much every state in the nation right now, just getting ahold of a live person to ask those questions is next to impossible,” he said.

10 On Your Side contacted the Virginia Employment Commission on Barnes’s behalf to see if he can apply in one of the other states where he’s recently worked.

His next option could be the Pandemic Unemployment Act, which just got up and running this week.

Latest Posts: