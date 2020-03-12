Longwood University student tests positive for COVID-19

FARMVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A Longwood University student has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, Longwood University in Farmville announced a student who was self-quarantining by CDC guidelines has tested positive for coronavirus.

The test is “presumptively positive,” meaning the CDC still needs to confirm the result.

“Based on their conversations with the student earlier this week about their brief time on campus following spring break, VDH continues to believe even with the presumptive positive test there remains a low generalized risk to our community,” Longwood President W. Taylor Reveley wrote in a letter to the community.

The department of health has begun reaching out to people who may have been in close contact with the student.

The name of the student will not be publicly released.

With the latest news, Longwood has announced it is canceling in-person classes through at least next Wednesday, March 18.

Faculty will be in touch with students about assignments and other responsibilities.

If it’s deemed necessary to extend the suspension of all in-person classes, faculty will have a plan to continue classes online, Reveley’s letter said. Those preparations are already underway.

“The University is not closing. Students may wish to return home during this period, but they do not have to. We recognize many students may feel safer and more secure here at Longwood than in places to which they might return, and we will continue to accommodate you. Residence halls, the library and the dining hall will remain open, with protocols already in place for extra cleaning and to facilitate any “social distancing” that may be necessary. We will communicate more details with students about this separately,” Reveley wrote.

Faculty and staff can still access their offices on campus if needed.

