Long line for COVID-19 vaccine on first day of phase 1b in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of 1b vaccinations in Virginia Beach faced a line that stretched for several hundred yards, with rain and temperatures in the lower 40s.

Virginia Beach residents who signed up for a vaccine time slot for Monday were being advised to get in line 30 to 45 minutes ahead of their scheduled time as of 2 p.m., because they’d still have to wait behind earlier groups that have yet to be helped.

Bob Engle with the Virginia Beach Health Department told 10 On Your Side Monday’s clinic hours were supposed to end at 6 p.m., but they expect to be vaccinating past 7 p.m..

Those in line for the scheduled shots are expected to receive them Monday however.

In total, Virginia Beach officials said last week they hoped to vaccinate about 9,000 people this week. Virginia Beach, Virginia’s most populous city, was set to receive the highest amount of doses from Virginia because the commonwealth is now giving doses out based on population density.

The Convention Center is currently just giving out vaccinations to those in 1b (people 65 and older, those with co-morbitities, front line workers, etc.) and 1a (health care workers) but is expected to be a vaccination point for the general public whenever vaccination supply allows. Virginia’s currently only receiving about 110,000 vaccine doses per week.

Eventually other sites, such as pharmacies, are expecting to administer the vaccine as well.

Norfolk and Western Tidewater health districts also started 1b vaccinations on Monday, the same day the Virginia Department of Health reported the first case of a coronavirus variant (SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7) in Virginia. So far, health experts say the current COVID-19 vaccines are working against the variants.

When Portsmouth starts 1b on Tuesday, all Hampton Roads health districts will officially be in 1b.