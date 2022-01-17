Local schools give update on mask guidance as Gov. Youngkin seeks to end mandate

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local schools are updating their mask guidance as newly-elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order seeks to end mask mandates on school grounds.

On Saturday, shortly after Youngkin took office as Virginia’s 74th governor, he issued nine executive orders. One of the orders ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24, 2022.

The executive order calls the mask mandates in schools “ineffective and impractical.”

With the latest move from the governor, schools in Hampton Roads have updated their guidance.

On Sunday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) released a statement to families and staff saying that their “existing rules regarding masks will remain in place” as they work to understand “how this order impacts us and how best to comply.”

Norfolk Public Schools echoed VBCPS’s statement in a message to parents Monday stating that they will “adhere to the existing health and safety protocols” outlined in the NPS Health Mitigation Plan, which includes a requirement for the wearing of masks while on school buses and within our schools and division-wide facilities.

The statement from NPS Superintendent Sharon I. Byrdsong says school officials will continue to collaborate with and follow the expert guidance of local health professionals from the Norfolk Department of Public Health as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The NPS statement, however, stopped short of mentioning that Youngkin’s executive order takes effect the following week.

In Portsmouth, school officials clarified that students and staff must still be masked while at school this week, Jan. 17 – Jan. 21, and that they will be discussing the order during a school board meeting set for Thursday, Jan. 20.

Isle of Wight and Northampton schools both say their mandates will stay in place for the time being.

In Newport News, school officials say they will also require masks this week. The school division set an update on the mask guidance by Friday, Jan. 21.

Elsewhere in Virginia, several school districts have also made it clear mask mandates are here to stay, at least for now.

