Local school districts drop mask mandates on buses after CDC updated guidelines

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — School districts in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina are dropping mask requirements on school buses after recent new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The new guidance from the CDC is:

Effective February 25, 2022, CDC is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs. CDC is making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask-wearing in K-12 and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

Here’s what local school districts have decided:

Virginia Beach

Late yesterday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their order regarding mask wearing on public transportation, no longer requiring face coverings for people riding “buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”

Therefore, effective Monday, Feb. 28, masks are optional for students and adult chaperones while on VBCPS transportation vehicles.

As a reminder, also as of Monday, masks are optional for students when on VBCPS property. This includes during extracurricular activities. Opt-out forms are not necessary and will no longer be collected by schools.

Masks are also optional for visitors while on VBCPS property.

All staff members are still required to wear masks in our buildings and while in our vehicles, per current Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) guidelines. This may change after a 30-day public comment period regarding a proposal to remove this requirement has ended.

Thank you for your support of Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

North Carolina

Currituck County

Effective February 25, 2022, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

Masks will no longer be required on CCS buses effective Monday, February 28th.