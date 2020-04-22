Local salon owner petitions to change Virginia’s non-essential closure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local salon owner wants Governor Ralph Northam to make some changes to Virginia’s non-essential business closures due to COVID-19.

Adora Davis owns the Shear Passion salon in Virginia Beach. She says she is currently getting no financial support as a small business owner, and her industry is struggling to survive the pandemic closures.

“It’s been 3-4 weeks and we have no income,” Davis said.

This motivated her to create a petition to try and encourage changes to Executive Order Fifty- Three. Her petition asks Governor Northam to allow one stylist and a client in a salon at a time, following all of the health precautions.

“We would sanitize, we would wear masks, but it would be in a controlled scenario,” Davis said. “It would be nice to be able to go in and not be afraid of [business] licenses revoked, having huge fees and charges against us. When we are really just trying to make ends meet because we don’t have any financial support.”

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson reported last week, stylists can provide at-home services. However, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, calls this a loophole, that should be reconsidered.

The Governor’s office sent us this statement about the at- home clause, it says in part:

“…We can’t keep people from inviting someone into their home, but we are urging everyone to practice strict social distancing…” – Marissa Astor, Assistant Communications Director



Davis says she decided not to provide at-home services.

“I strongly believe that it will be safer to bring a person to my salon, where I know that I have cleaned. I know everything is sanitized and I don’t have to worry about cleaning other surfaces in their house,” Davis said.

Both stylists she works alongside also decided against home calls.

“We all have children at home and that is important to protect. The last thing we want to do is spread this anymore. So, going from house to house it just seems risky,” she said.

Davis sent the petition to the governor’s office.

Governor Northam is scheduled to have a press conference Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

