Local pediatric office gets creative to help ease anxiety during coronavirus pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Pediatrics of Oyster Point is going curbside to help curb growing anxiety felt by thousands of parents in Hampton Roads during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort led by Doctor Brian Butcher, his office has set up an outdoor patient room, complete with all the equipment and electronics necessary to provide proper care.

Should they feel apprehensive about taking their child to the office — for fear of catching or spreading anything — parents simply call up the office in advance of an appointment, and request to be seen inside the tent set up near the back entrance.

“We still would like to make sure your growth and development are normal. We want to make sure you’re getting your vaccines. We want to make sure that you don’t have any questions or concerns that would be pertinent to your child’s health. We just want to make sure we as providers can decrease fear just a little bit,” Butcher said.

Families are allowed — and even encouraged — to wait in their cars until the nurse calls them up.

Butcher, who’s been practicing here for the last 8 years stresses that privacy, as well as quality of care, is maintained.

The effort, Butcher says, is not only to encourage and practice proper social distancing, but also to help ease tension felt by so many parents about taking their children to the doctor’s office during a global pandemic.

