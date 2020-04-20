Local OB-GYN offers advice for concerned pregnant women amid COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local doctor says there is anxiety among expecting or new mothers when it comes to the coronavirus.

Dr. Katherine Hilsinger is an OB-GYN in Newport News. She reached out to 10 On Your Side to share what some studies show about pregnant women and COVID-19.

Dr. Hilsinger worked on the frontlines delivering babies during the HIV crisis in San Francisco as a resident in the early 80s. She said there was no medicine for HIV during that time and it was detrimental to the community.

“It was a nightmare situation,” Hilsinger said.

Nearly 40 years later, she’s practicing medicine amid a new health crisis. With the coronavirus, Dr. Hilsinger is getting more calls from expectant moms looking for information about the risk the disease poses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), your baby is unlikely to contract the coronavirus.

“When you are pregnant there is a natural maternal instinct that kicks in and you just really fear for your baby. You want to do everything the best you can. I have been telling our patients, fortunately it does not cross the placenta. The baby is going to be fine. You are going to be fine,” Hilsinger said.

She wrote up some guidelines in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) and CDC to help expecting families.

Most of the recommendations are the same as those given to those that are not pregnant. They include washing your hands, maintaining social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask in public.

Since virus transmission from mom to baby is more likely to happen after birth, new moms should take precautions. If you have tested positive and wish to breastfeed, you should wear a mask.

“It’s safe to breastfeed, but if you breastfeed you need to wear a mask and wear gloves if you have them. Breastfeeding gives antibodies to help the baby fight the virus for up to 10 weeks. So, if you can breastfeed for at least three months. It will give your baby a fighting chance for all sorts of illnesses, not just the COVID virus,” she explained.

If you have tested positive for the virus, Hilsinger says the most important thing is to keep your temperature below 104.

“Your baby is going to be fine, if you keep your temperature down. The best thing you can do is stay home. The best thing you can do is make sure you feel your baby move every day after 28 weeks.”

Nationwide, hospitals are limiting visits for pregnant women to just the essentials. For the Center for Women’s Health in Newport News, that means visits where blood is drawn or weekly visits close to delivery.

Hilsinger says patients are asked to wait in their car instead of in the waiting room. When they enter the facility, they must answer a few questions and have their temperature taken.