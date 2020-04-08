Local nonprofit needs help to give meals to homeless community during COVID-19 crisis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit organization is stepping in to help the homeless community near the Oceanfront during the pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon members of the Sisters Healing Sisters nonprofit organization will deliver warm meals to the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (or JCOC).

This is second year the women’s empowerment group has prepared meals for those in need.

“Our mission is to empower, educate and elevate women from all walks of life. Through different resources, workshops and outreach,” said Rickkita Taylor, the founder of Sisters Healing Sisters. “Outreach is a big part of our organization. We feed the homeless, we sponsor families for back-to-school, we recently sponsored 17 kids for Christmas. We also link clients in need to resources.

The event is called “Passover the blessings community feeding.” However, this year is a lot different because of the COVID-19 crisis.

JCOC shelter organizers say the emergency shelter is still available, but the food pantry, kitchen and dining halls are closed for safety precautions. Despite the changes, the center provides about 55 grab-and-go meals everyday with the help of volunteer groups.

“It is important that we be mindful of the people who are in need during this pandemic because they are usually forgotten about anyway. So, now it’s extra important we take care of each other,” explained Taylor.

With the Easter holiday coming up, Taylor said she had plans to feed another homeless shelter but had to cancel that event for coronavirus concerns.

“We do it around the holiday time because that is the time when most homeless people are forgotten about. I feel like during this pandemic, they are forgotten about. We want to let them know that we are still here for you.”

She encourages others to get involved to help the homeless population.

The JCOC is collecting non-perishable food items like: canned meat, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, cereal, oatmeal packets, fruit cups and juice. To donate you can email jcoc@jcoc.org.