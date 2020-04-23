Local medical experts answer questions about COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginia health officials believe the number of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth will peak in the coming week or so.

On Thursday, a group of local health experts from Eastern Virginia Medical School, Sentara, Chesapeake Public Health and Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters answered questions during a Facebook live event.

Social distancing is working, they said.

Chesapeake Health Director Doctor Nancy Welch puts it this way: “Rest at home is better than rest in peace, and 6 feet away is better than 6 feet under — and I’ve got to say Amen to that!”

But isolation can’t go on forever, and the questions got personal.

For instance, one question was “When will I be able to see my grandchildren again?”

Doctors said that, without testing, there’s no definite way to know for certain.

Ideally, everyone would be tested before returning to work or at-risk family members, but Doctor Edward Oldfield said without a national testing strategy, if the grandchildren have been isolating, a visit might be OK when community spread goes down.

“But it is definitely a risk. They can transmit with no symptoms if you’re 70, 80 years old and you get it, especially if you have other medical problems it could be very serious,” he said.

Lifting physical distancing restrictions too soon can lead quickly to a second wave, they said. Some health officials say we will see a surge in the fall.

So what does that mean for our social lives?

Doctor Michael Hooper, the vice president of Medical Affairs at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, said some activities may be able to resume or be modified.

“We may be able to have certain activities … in certain populations that can resume in some way shape or form with correct distancing, masking and precautions, whereas there are many activities that we don’t need to consider reopening at all,” he said.

Speaking of masks — do they work?

“People should be wearing masks not so much because it directly protects them. What we have with this coronavirus is how we protect each other,” Welch said.

According to Welch, you should wear it even if you feel fine because you may have the virus with no symptoms. The masks will protect others.

Another important question was how to help a family member with mental health or substance abuse issues.

Doctor Serina Neumann said that almost half of adults report the stress of COVID-19 and social isolation has negatively impacted their mental health.

EVMS has resources and red flags to look for posted on its website.

