Local hospitals prepared for rising COVID-19 cases

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With daily COVID-19 cases increasing in Virginia at rates not seen since Memorial Day, and Hampton Roads reporting the biggest share of the upsurge, local hospitals say they are ready for the increased demand for beds.

Monday’s report from the state health department added 945 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia, with nearly half of those, 449, involving patients from Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake has the highest number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations at 169. Chief Operations and Nursing Officer Amber Egyud at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center says her staff is ready to meet the demand.

“We have adequately prepared to handle our volume and maintain safety for our community, our employees and our patients,” Egyud said.

Dr. Jordan Asher, senior vice president for Sentara Healthcare, the region’s largest operator of hospitals, responded with this statement:

“Sentara hospitals are seeing an influx of patients due to COVID-19 and other care that was delayed in the spring, especially in the Hampton Roads area. We are continuing to care for all patients while ensuring the safety of everyone if our facilities, including our staff who have been so dedicated during these unprecedented times. In order for us to continue providing care for all, it’s vital that the public do their part to curb community spread – avoid gatherings, and if you must go out, practice social distancing. Continue to wash or sanitize your hands frequently and wear a mask that covers both your mouth and nose. It is up to all of us to come together to help stop this virus from spreading.“

CHKD says it has treated just 15 children since the beginning of the outbreak, none of them have needed respiratory support, and it has plenty of beds.

Bon Secours operates Maryview, DePaul and Mary Immaculate hospitals. A spokesperson told 10 On Your Side the group “has plans in place to enhance capacity and we are working collaboratively with other health care and government agencies through this unprecedented event.”

According to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there are about 7,500 available beds across the commonwealth and plenty of ventilators. About 80 percent of the ventilators — nearly 2,500 total — remain available if needed.

