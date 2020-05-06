Local florists presented with challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic during Mother’s Day rush

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mother’s Day is typically one of the biggest holidays for florists, but this year it will be a little different.

10 On Your Side spoke to the owners of The New Leaf in Ghent and they said business is booming, but they’re faced with new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Munford and Laurel Quarberg said business has picked up since the pandemic started, and it’s only increased with Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday.

They believe it’s because they’re able to stay open and maintain social distancing guidelines. Even though business is pouring in, it’s not all smooth sailing.

“For example, we did 177 deliveries last Mother’s Day in those three days with 60 pickups,” Munford said. “As of yesterday at 5’o clock, Monday we had 91 arrangements, so do the math. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday I mean the phones … I don’t know … I don’t know and can we get more flowers in?”

That’s where she said some of the challenges come in.

Munford said because of the pandemic, growers have been stressed and some flights from different parts of the country carrying flowers are impacted.

“All of our wholesalers who pick those flowers up at the airport at four in the morning, they’re understaffed and overworked, so it’s stressful, but the flowers are beautiful and whenever the phone rings someone says ‘oh good you’re open, oh great,'” she said.

Much like a restaurant, you can order arrangements and pick them up outside the store or have flowers delivered to your porch.