Local COVID-19 expert offers advice on reopening schools in our Coronavirus Digital Discussion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As colleges and universities grapple with increasing COVID-19 rates and whether to send students packing, there is the issue of when to restart in-person classes at local public schools.

Dr. Edward Oldfield, an infectious disease specialist and the lead authority on coronavirus at Eastern Virginia Medical School, offered his insight on the issue.

“These are all incredibly difficult balancing issues between opening schools and closing them.”

During a 10 On Your Side Coronavirus Digital Discussion, Oldfield said that after schools closed in March, one study estimated a 39-percent reduction in COVID cases per week.

That he said, proved it worked but he added “That has to be balanced with the fact that there’s probably $128 billion in lost productivity from the parents who had to stay home and take care of the kids, and even for healthcare workers it estimated that their working hours decreased by 20 percent.”

The percent of positive cases is what local public schools are looking at as they decide whether reopen.

Oldfield said, “I think that if you open and you’ve got significant local activity you’re going to get into trouble.”

Looking at the numbers today, Virginia Beach is close to getting that green light. Norfolk is in the high range of yellow and Chesapeake is still in the red.

Along with those colors and numbers, Oldfield says educators could also learn from other countries who are ahead of us on reopening schools. In a town in France, for instance, out of six elementary schools only three students total tested positive — while 38 percent of high school students tested positive.

His advice for local school administrators would be to stagger a reopening.

“I’d open with grades one through four and if successful there, go on to fix, six, seven, and then eventually high school,” he said.

Oldfield also shared information about a new development today. A confirmed case of someone getting COVID twice. He said it could be good news or bad news, depending on how you look at it.

You can hear about that and more by listening to our Digital Discussion.

