Local colleges, universities launch COVID-19 dashboards

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As many colleges and universities across Hampton Roads start their fall semesters, some have launched dashboards to track COVID-19 cases as students and staff return to campus.

Here are the colleges and universities in Hampton Roads that have launched a coronavirus dashboard to keep the public updated.

William & Mary

William & Mary launched an online dashboard to inform staff and students about the university’s return-to-campus COVID-19 testing results. It now features data from W&M’s testing program, that includes the number of tests conducted and the number of positive tests among students and employees.

The testing data provided by William & Mary is through a partnership with Kallaco and VCU Health Services.

Earlier this month, the College launched a virtual tool users can use to monitor their physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic, check symptoms, and become aware of overall healthy habits.

The university began prevalence testing of members of campus August 24 and will be updating the dashboard on a weekly basis each Monday

Christopher Newport University

CNU has launched an online dashboard to inform students and staff of active coronavirus cases. CNU also informed students and employees on how to report a case to their Human Resources.

A message on the dashboard states:

Christopher Newport does not wait for verification from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) before responding to a report of a positive test. The numbers shown here include positive tests reported to us – as required – by students and employees. Students reporting a case with a positive test result are immediately placed into isolation/quarantine and community tracing on campus begins as outlined in the University’s reopening plan. Be aware, there are “false positives” in test results and the Virginia Department of Health determines if a case is confirmed.

To protect individuals’ private health information, Christopher Newport will not identify or provide identifying information about students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of August 27, the dashboard showed one active student case and one active employee case.

Active cases are defined as the number of people who have been on campus, reported a positive test and have been directed to isolate either on campus or off-campus.

