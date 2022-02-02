Local colleges rollback COVID-19 vaccine mandates

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Less than a month into the spring semester, several local colleges have announced changes to their COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements.

William & Mary, Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University and Norfolk State University will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots for students. They all said they will continue to encourage it.

Read the updates from each university:

The announcements come less than a week after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion saying Virginia’s public universities “cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.”

Miyares says that the General Assembly sets specific immunization requirements for students to enroll in public schools, but the COVID-19 is not included.

“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly has amended other statues to address pandemic-related issues,” Miyares said. “To date, the General Assembly has not amended the specific immunizations enumerated in (state code) to include immunization for COVID-19, and boards of visitors may not exercise and implied power to require ja certain vaccine when a specific statue governing vaccination excludes it.”

Former Attorney General Mark Herring had said the General Assembly granted broad discretion to state colleges to set their policies, including vaccinations. Miyares disagrees.

“Although the General Assembly specifically authorized public institutions of higher education to assist the Department of Health and local health departments in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislation did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements,” Miyares said.

Virginia colleges such as William & Mary, JMU and Virginia Tech already stopped vaccine and testing requirements for faculty and staff after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order that ended Gov. Ralph Northam’s previous requirements for state employees.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.