Local churches feeling effects of coronavirus as church activities are suspended

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia announced an immediate suspension of all church activity Thursday night.

That means the nearly 130 people congregation who attend St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Chesapeake won’t be able to go.

“There’s no playbook for what’s going on right now,” said the Rev. Warren Hicks.

Now, Hicks says they’ll broadcast their service in other ways.

“We’re exploring different ways of doing Sunday worship. For instance, Facebook live feed is something that we’ll do, probably not from onsite, but offsite,” said Hicks.

He says they’re just one of 88 churches in the diocese having to close their doors until at least March 26.

During that time period, he says they will maintain a regular cleaning schedule.

In the church now, you’ll see a bottle of hand sanitizer on the end of each pew.

He says other local churches like Eastern Shore Chapel in Virginia Beach also have a day care and food pantry that will be put on hold.

Hicks says over 100 kids, and numerous homeless people will have to figure out where to go.

Not to mention, programs like Alcoholics Anonymous will not be held at their church during the closure.

“There are certainly some of us that wonder if this is an overreaction,” he said.

The presiding bishop of the episcopal church said in a statement Thursday that the next 30 to 60 days are likely to be unlike anything the church has ever experienced in its pastoral ministry.

Hicks says diocese officials will revisit the suspension in two weeks and decide how the churches will move forward from there.

“No matter what we go through, together we’ll come through the other side,” Hicks said.

