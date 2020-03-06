Local Children’s Clinic to stop accepting walk-in sick patients as coronavirus concern spreads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Clinic will stop accepting walk-in sick patients starting soon due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The Children’s Clinic has four locations in the area, including three in Newport News and one in Gloucester, according to its website.
As of Monday, March 9, the clinic is suspending walk-in hours, its website says.
The clinics will still have appointment-only hours at 8:30 a.m. at the Denbigh and Main Street offices.
“We apologize for the inconvenience but will need to triage all potential people coming into our offices by phone in order to protect our patients,” the clinic website reads.
