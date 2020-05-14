Local and loyal project aims to help hockey community

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — You have a chance to help local ice rinks survive closures due to COVID-19.

It’s all thanks to a business in Massachusetts and a local dad that we here at WAVY.com know pretty well.

Kyle Bloom is a director at WAVY-TV. His son, Carson, is one of a number of local kids who play hockey in Hampton Roads, specifically for the Hampton Roads Whalers. Well, local hockey parents, including Kyle, became concerned about the future of local ice rinks, like Chilled Ponds, because those establishments have no money coming in right now.

That’s when Kyle reached out to Hoser Hockey. It’s a company in Massachusetts that sells a number of products for the sport. Hoser Hockey began selling “Loyal and Local” T-shirts three weeks ago. Sean McVey runs the organization and explains how these shirts can help the hockey community.

“When anyone purchases a T-shirt for $25, we have just about $10 to be donated to whoever they would like. So, what we’re focusing on is getting that money out to anyone in the hockey community. So that could be hockey rinks, your coaches, player development coaches, weight trainers, things like that who they really rely on, these people and bringing in money through them,” Sean said.

Kyle asked if Hoser Hockey could also sell shirts for the Hampton Roads area, and the company quickly agreed. Sean says the Hampton Roads area has bought the most T-shirts so far out of any other participating are. Hearing that is something that really touches the heart of Patrick Cavanagh, CEO of the Norfolk Admirals, and the owner of Chilled Ponds.

“To have the community step up like this has just been an amazing thing. It’s encouraging. It’s enlightening. I don’t know Sean McVey personally, but the fact that he put this program together, and also my friends, the Bloom family, have taken the initiative to do this on behalf of Chilled Ponds. So, I’m fairly honored and somewhat emotional about it even,” Patrick said.

If you are interested in buying one of the “Loyal and Local” t-shirts, click here. You can select “Virginia” or “USA” and the image of the state, or country, will be on the back of the shirt.

