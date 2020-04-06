Live COVID-19 update: Gov. Northam asks all Virginians to wear masks in public

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) - Governor Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order suspending all in-person voting for the April 7 spring election, rescheduling it for June 9.

In the Executive Order, Gov. Evers also directs the Legislature to meet on Tuesday, April 7, during a special session to address the election date. In a Monday release, Gov. Evers say that if the Legislature does not enact legislation to change the new election date, in-person voting will occur on June 9.