Live COVID-19 update: Gov. Northam asks all Virginians to wear masks in public

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam will update the state on the response to the coronavirus during 2 p.m. press briefing alongside health officials and other leaders.
App users: Click here to watch live coverage.
Updates from Northam’s press conference:
- Northam emphasized that half of all COVID-19 cases in Virginia involve people under the age of 50. He said it’s important to note people that who are asymptomatic can still transmit the virus.
- Masks and other face coverings can help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and Northam, citing CDC recommendations, encourages all Virginians to cover their face in public. He says they’re effective, but don’t offer full protection like medical grade masks, so keeping your distance from others is still key. Law enforcement will not bother anyone wearing a face mask in public. When asked by a reporter about wearing why he and his staff weren’t wearing a mask at the press conference, Northam says he and his staff wear them outside, but not inside their offices.
- State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver says the state isn’t able to track those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 because those numbers are not being reported to the Virginia Department of Health.
- Oliver also repeats that case numbers being reported by the Virginia Department of Health under represent the actual number of cases in the state due to lack of testing.