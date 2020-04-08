Live updates: Northam moving Virginia’s June 9 primary to June 23, recommends moving May local elections to November

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on Virginia’s coronavirus outbreak today at 2 p.m. There are now 3,645 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia.

Updates from Northam’s press conference:

Personal protective equipment

Northam says Virginia has been working to purchase personal protective equipment (gloves, gowns, masks, face shields, hand sanitizers and coverups) and 1.5 million gloves, 135,000 N95 masks have been distributed to hospitals so far.

He says no Virginia hospital has run out of PPE yet, but several are concerned about the possibility, and that the state is bidding against the rest of the states and other countries for supplies.

“That market is chaotic and difficult, due to lack of federal action,” Northam says. Northam says Virginia has only gotten 1/10th of the personal protective equipment it’s requested from the federal government.

Primaries pushed back, Northam recommends moving local elections to November

“No one should have to choose between their health or casting a ballot,” Northam says. He’s using his executive power to move Virginia’s June 9 primary to June 23 (he’s only allowed to move them back two weeks at the most by law) and recommending lawmakers to move local elections from May to November. The new date allows for about two weeks of extra time for the coronavirus pandemic to wane. The governor’s stay-at home order ends on June 10, and Northam’s team says new data shows they may be able to safely conduct the primaries at the end of June.

“Modeling right now suggests that by the end of June we should be able to pull off a primary and feel better about it,” said Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer.

The @GovernorVA has the power to to move the June primary…from the 9th to the 23rd…and that is exactly what he is doing. @WAVY_News — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 8, 2020

“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” Northam said. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”

Moving the May elections requires General Assembly action, Northam’s office says. Northam’s plan would also include discarding absentee ballots already cast and having people resend ballots in November. Officials whose terms were slated to expire on June 30 will continue in office until their successors are election on November 3.

#BREAKING @GovernorVA proposes moving May elections to November. Meaning @cityofhampton @AboutChesapeake @CityofNN & @NorfolkVA Council and School Board would be voted on as people vote for President. The General Assembly must approve this @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ELal2gEQMq — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 8, 2020

COVID-19 race data reporting

Northam says the state needs to do a better job at tracking COVID-19 demographic data, particularly how virus is impacting black communities and other minority groups. He says African Americans are more likely to have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of severe symptoms of COVID-19.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver says Virginia is one a handful of states to report race and ethnicity data in COVID-19 testing, though race has only been reported in 53% of cases so far.

Despite limitations in data collection, numbers suggest uneven racial impact in Virginia.

Unified command has an equity focus, official says, which he believes is a historic first. Both official & governor say the racial disparity reflects deeper racial inequalities in society. — VPM (@myVPM) April 8, 2020

State officials say they may not be able to get data from those 53% of unreported cases.

