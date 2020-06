App users: Click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to share details on phase 3 of Virginia’s reopening plan at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m.

Northam said Virginia won’t move into phase 3 this week, though its COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in a positive direction.

WAVY will stream the press conference above and our Facebook page.