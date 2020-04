VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Operation Blessing received a donation of 11 refrigerated trailers that will help them expand the distribution of fresh food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trailers will be used to increase Operation Blessing's ability to deliver fresh meat and produce to communities across America, while continuing to serve the Hampton Roads population, according to a news release. The trailer donation was made by Hub Group, an Illinois-based "supply chain solutions" company.