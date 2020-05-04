Live: Northam says Virginia to enter phase 1 of reopening next Friday

App users click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam and state officials are holding a coronavirus press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

It comes as Virginia reported 821 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Monday morning.

Highlights from Northam’s press conference below:

Reopening plans

Northam says Virginia may be able to enter phase 1 of reopening by next Friday, based on data his team is seeing, though he emphasized “this virus is still here. It has not gone away, and it will not go away.”

Northam’s executive order closing non-essential businesses is being extended until next Thursday, May 14 in the meantime (it was scheduled to expire this Friday, May 8).

Northam also said his stay-at-home order (which has closed Virginia’s beaches) will be reassessed.

Northam says *again* he is not in favor of opening up parts of VA with lower case counts before others. He is afraid that will be like picking “winners and losers” and he says we need “no division at this time.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dPDzR97Huh — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 4, 2020

Businesses would still have to maintain social distancing, and have enhanced cleaning and workplace safety. Northam says for example appointments will be required for hair cuts and restaurants will have to space out diners and staff will have to wear face coverings.

Phase 1 could last 2-4 weeks or longer, Northam says. Phase 2 keeps many of the same restrictions but allows for gatherings of up to 50 people

Phase 3 removes all restrictions on social gatherings and capacity limits for businesses, while still stressing cleaning and vulnerable populations staying home. Phase 3 likely won’t happen for 10-12 weeks or longer, state officials say.