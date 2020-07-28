Live at 2: Northam holding coronavirus briefing, expected to impose stricter guidelines

App users: Click here to watch live

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday, where he’s expected to address recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads and the rest of the rest, and possibly tighten restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.

Hampton Roads has been averaging around 450 new COVID-19 cases per day, and its current hospitalizations are at their highest level of the pandemic. The region’s percent of positive tests also remains above 10%, but has been going down slightly.

In a one-on-one interview with 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson, Northam said some people in Hampton Roads are not following the current rules, such as going to large parties, not following social distancing or wearing a mask.

