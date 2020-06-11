Live: Northam urges Virginians to take Confederate statues down ‘the right way,’ announces plans for colleges to reopen in the fall

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam talked about several topics during his Thursday press conference, including Virginia’s Confederate monuments, reopening plans for Virginia’s colleges and his thoughts on defending the police.

Highlights from the press conference:

On Portsmouth Confederate incident, other statues recently toppled

Gov. Northam started by discussing recent moves by protesters to topple and deface Confederate and other racist monuments throughout the state, including in Portsmouth on Wednesday night, which led to one man suffering a severe head injury after being struck by a falling statue. He’s asking protesters to leave the removal of statues to local governments for safety reasons.

Related: Portsmouth Confederate monument broken apart hours after city moves forward in relocation process

Related: Norfolk mayor asks for safe protests after person injured by falling Confederate monument in Portsmouth

“I know these statues are causing a lot of pain but pulling them down is not worth risking someone’s life … let’s do this the right way and keep all Virginians safe.”

JUST IN: @GovernorVA starts off mentioning last nights incident in @cityofPortsVA and urges protesters to let the monument moving process play out…. “I know these statues are causing a lot of pain but pulling them down is not worth risking someone’s life” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/GAfK3yk1be — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 11, 2020

Northam says the state will look at current laws that create or perpetuate racial inequities relating to housing, voting, healthcare, etc., and work toward changing them. — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) June 11, 2020

Protesters, lack of spike in cases and stagnant testing numbers

Northam said he’s encouraging all protesters to wear facemasks and get tested for COVID-19. “This virus is still with us,” he said.

He pointed to how Virginia hasn’t seen a spike in daily cases in the last two weeks, though testing numbers have remained mostly stagnant in that span, and have actually dropped significantly in the last few days along with low case numbers.

The state is still only averaging about 8,000 tests per day, about the same as two weeks ago. Meanwhile neighboring North Carolina, which has seen daily cases increases by about 200 per day since two weeks ago, is now testing about 5,000 more people per day compared to two weeks ago, up to about 16,000 per day.

Reopening plans for colleges and other higher-ed

Northam says all public and private college campuses can begin to offer in-person classes and reopen campuses, but they must follow health department guidelines and develop plans that address the safety of their students, faculty and staff.

Campuses will have to meet certain conditions, including making sure local hospital surge capacity is available and adhere “to sound public health principles,” including disinfecting measures and other mitigation strategies.

Changes will include:

More courses online or in hybrid-setting

Smaller classes

Staggered scheduling

Spread out dorms

Non-traditional food services

Large scale events such as athletics will be a “new experience”

Schools have until July 6 to submit their plans to the State Council of Higher Education.

On calls to “defund the police”

When asked about his stance on “defunding the police,” Northam said “I certainly don’t support that. Our police officers provide a much needed resources to our communities.” He did say there is room to reform the way police money is spent in the department, but not reallocating that money to other services such as mental health care, etc.

“When we talk about defunding, how do we best prioritize the funding we already have. That’s the way police departments want to approach it as we discuss reform.”

Northam, who called for more body cameras for police in Virginia at last week’s moment, said that some police departments can’t afford them.