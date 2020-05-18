Live: Northam says Virginia Beach’s beaches can reopen on Friday with restrictions

App users: click here to watch live starting at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference at 2 p.m., where he’s expected to give an update on the reopening process for Virginia’s beaches.

Beaches are still closed across the commonwealth, except for fishing and exercise. It comes as Virginia reported 752 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, the lowest single day increase in deaths since April 14.

Updates from Northam’s press conference:

Virginia Beach’s beaches reopening

Northam says on Friday, May 22, Virginia Beach can reopen its beaches to sunbathers with many restrictions.

It comes after crowds flocked to the Oceanfront this past weekend, despite the beach being technically closed to everything but exercise and fishing as part of phase 1.

Parking garages and surface parking lots will be capped at 50% capacity to limit crowds.

Northam emphasizes that beachgoers must still practice social distancing or the beaches will be closed again. “It’s very simple. You must be responsible,” Northam said.

Prohibited activities include group sports and fishing from the 1st Street Jetty to 42nd Street, and tents and groupings of umbrellas are also prohibited.

The order applies only to all of Virginia Beach’s beaches only, as the city submitted a comprehensive plan that Northam’s office reworked. Other beaches in Virginia will remain closed until phase 2 of Virginia’s reopening plan.

Virginia Beach’s plan calls for cleaning teams and “beach ambassadors” that will be stationed at beach access points and ask for voluntary compliance with social distancing rules.