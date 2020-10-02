Lawmakers react to news of Trump testing positive for COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Political leaders from Virginia and nationwide have issued statements after President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

Several members of Trump’s Cabinet were undergoing testing for COVID-19 Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the fourth in line to the presidency, tested negative shortly before he landed in Croatia. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also tested negative, while Attorney General William Barr was to undergo a test Friday morning.

Here are the latest statements from politicians:

Joe Biden:

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who tested positive last week.

Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.



This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 2, 2020

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper:

We pray for a quick and complete recovery for President Trump and the First Lady. This virus is highly contagious and can be deadly, and the best way to protect each other and ourselves is to wear masks, wash hands and stay distant to stop the spread. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D): “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D):

Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2020

Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott (D-3rd District):

I am wishing @POTUS and @FLOTUS a full and speedy recovery. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) October 2, 2020

Former Virginia congressman Scott Taylor (R-2nd District):

The nation hopes 🙏 for the cases to be asymptomatic and for a speedy quarantine/recovery, Mr. President. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/iO6LwN8UzY — Scott Taylor TEXT “Taylor” to 41411 (@Scotttaylorva) October 2, 2020

Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-2nd District):

I have seen some people making light (or worse!) of the President’s diagnosis. Stop. The health of the President is a National Security issue and all Americans should wish for a speedy recovery. — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) October 2, 2020

