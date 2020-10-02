Lawmakers react to news of Trump testing positive for COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Political leaders from Virginia and nationwide have issued statements after President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.
Several members of Trump’s Cabinet were undergoing testing for COVID-19 Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the fourth in line to the presidency, tested negative shortly before he landed in Croatia. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also tested negative, while Attorney General William Barr was to undergo a test Friday morning.
Here are the latest statements from politicians:
Joe Biden:
“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who tested positive last week.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper:
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D): “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”
U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D):
Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott (D-3rd District):
Former Virginia congressman Scott Taylor (R-2nd District):
Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-2nd District):
WAVY will continue to add statements as they come in.
Latest Posts:
- ‘Candid with Kara…’ and Mark Warner
- ‘Candid with Kara…’ and Daniel Gade
- Final jobs report before Election Day: US unemployment drops to 7.9%; 661,000 jobs added
- Joe Biden: ‘We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family’
- Lawmakers react to news of Trump testing positive for COVID-19