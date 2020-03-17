Latest on coronavirus in Va. & NC: 67 cases now in Virginia, Northam encourages takeout, delivery from restaurants & bars

App users: Click here to watch live coverage.

11:05 a.m. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says positive cases of coronavirus are now up to 67, with 2 deaths.

The figure is up from 51 positive cases reported Monday afternoon by the Virginia Department of Health.

Cases in Virginia as of noon Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Northam says no gathering should be more than 10 people, aligning with federal guidelines, and urges those 65-plus to self quarantine. He asked people to help out the older population during the outbreak, and think about their parents, grandparents and neighbors.“We all have a responsibility to each other,” he said.

1 of the new cases was at a long-term care facility, but Northam didn’t say where exactly.

VA now has “community-spread” cases, meaning someone who has no known recent international travel was diagnosed with #COVIDー19. — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) March 17, 2020

Online services only for DMV. Extensions for licenses that are about to expire. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) March 17, 2020

Northam also didn’t go as far as to close all restaurants and bars for dine-in customers like North Carolina, but said they must significantly reduce capacity to adhere to the federal guidelines. He’s encouraging restaurants to offer takeout and delivery options.

Officials could not say how many ventilators were available in the state, but said they’d share that number later Tuesday.

Northam says he's talking to AG's office, legal counsel, health officials about to enforce the ban on large gatherings. But he makes clear he's hoping people comply voluntarily.



He says he's "much more about carrots than I am sticks" — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) March 17, 2020

10:45 a.m. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to provide updates on the commonwealth’s coronavirus response at 11 a.m.

You can watch on the livestream above. As of Tuesday morning, 51 people had tested positive for the virus and 489 people had been tested. 2 deaths linked to the virus have been reported, both James City County men in their 70s.

10:25 a.m. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that all of the state’s bars and restaurants must close for dine-in customers starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Both takeout and delivery orders can still continue. Cooper says his executive order will also include the expansion of unemployment benefits for workers affected by the outbreak.

North Carolina has reported 40 positive cases as of Tuesday morning across 16 counties. No deaths have been reported in connection to the virus.

Cooper is expected to hold a media briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. to announce the executive order. As of Tuesday morning, Virginia has yet to close bars and restaurants for dine-in customers.