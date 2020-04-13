Langley for Families distributes $76K to Hampton Roads organizations for COVID-19 relief

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Langley for Families is distributing $76,000 in grants to organizations in Hampton Roads that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations include:

American Red Cross of Coastal Virginia

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

LGBT Life Center

Peninsula Rescue Mission

ForKids, Inc.

Williamsburg House of Mercy

The Doorways

Samaritan House

Langely for Families, which is a foundation established by Langley Federal Credit Union, is also fundraising money for COVID-19 relief.

These fundraisers include the April Cash Raffle, which began on Monday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online. The $20,000 grand prize winner will be announced on May 4. The proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to United Way of Virginia Peninsula and United Way of South Hampton Roads, according to a news release.

RELATED: United Way establishes ‘Coronavirus Recovery Fund’ to help those in need amid virus outbreak

Langley for Families will also allocate online donations through April and May.

Latest Posts