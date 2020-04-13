Live Now
Northam holding coronavirus press conference

Langley for Families distributes $76K to Hampton Roads organizations for COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Langley for Families is distributing $76,000 in grants to organizations in Hampton Roads that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations include:

  • American Red Cross of Coastal Virginia
  • Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
  • LGBT Life Center
  • Peninsula Rescue Mission
  • ForKids, Inc.
  • Williamsburg House of Mercy
  • The Doorways
  • Samaritan House

Langely for Families, which is a foundation established by Langley Federal Credit Union, is also fundraising money for COVID-19 relief.

These fundraisers include the April Cash Raffle, which began on Monday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online. The $20,000 grand prize winner will be announced on May 4. The proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to United Way of Virginia Peninsula and United Way of South Hampton Roads, according to a news release.

RELATED: United Way establishes ‘Coronavirus Recovery Fund’ to help those in need amid virus outbreak

Langley for Families will also allocate online donations through April and May.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories