Langley for Families distributes $76K to Hampton Roads organizations for COVID-19 relief

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Langley for Families is distributing $76,000 in grants to organizations in Hampton Roads that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The organizations include:
- American Red Cross of Coastal Virginia
- Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
- LGBT Life Center
- Peninsula Rescue Mission
- ForKids, Inc.
- Williamsburg House of Mercy
- The Doorways
- Samaritan House
Langely for Families, which is a foundation established by Langley Federal Credit Union, is also fundraising money for COVID-19 relief.
These fundraisers include the April Cash Raffle, which began on Monday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online. The $20,000 grand prize winner will be announced on May 4. The proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to United Way of Virginia Peninsula and United Way of South Hampton Roads, according to a news release.
Langley for Families will also allocate online donations through April and May.
