Kroger to provide free COVID-19 testing for front-line associates

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Kroger Family of Companies announced Monday morning the decision to protect front-line employees by making free coronavirus testing available based on symptoms and medical need.

“At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” says Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country.”

According to a news release from the company on Monday, May 4, Kroger Health will start offering COVID-19 testing to associates this month through a combination of self-administered kits and the company’s public drive-thru testing sites. Officials say this expansion joins the COVID-19 testing already supported by the company in areas with high-incident rates.

“The resilience of the Kroger family is unparalleled, and we’re doing all we can to keep our team healthy and safe,” says Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities.”

In addition to testing for front-line associates, Kroger says the following procedures and programs reflect the company’s commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of its team.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Kroger has supplied protective masks to all associates, enhanced daily sanitation practices, installed floor decals and plexiglass partitions at check lanes to promote social distancing, reduced customer capacity limits, and more to protect both customers and employees.

Competitive Total Rewards Packages : Kroger continues to invest in benefits packages — which include healthcare coverage and retirement benefits — in order to support the mental and physical health of its associates.

: Kroger continues to invest in benefits packages — which include healthcare coverage and retirement benefits — in order to support the mental and physical health of its associates. Helping Hands Fund and Emergency Leave: The $5 million Helping Hands fund provides financial assistance to associates facing personal hardship — such as lack of access to childcare — due to COVID-19. In addition, through Kroger’s Emergency Leave Guidelines, associates affected most directly by the coronavirus or those experiencing related symptoms are provided paid time-off.

Kroger also announced Monday the release of its third installment of Sharing What We’ve Learned: A Blueprint for Businesses, which focuses on the needs, well-being, and health of employees in various workplace settings. You can download the resource online at KrogerBlueprint.com.

