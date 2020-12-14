Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is offering rapid antibody testing across its pharmacies to help inform patients if they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests — conducted using a finger-prick blood sample — are now available at Kroger pharmacies in the Mid-Atlantic area, which includes stores in Virginia and West Virginia.

The tests are available to Kroger customers for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers. Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.” COLLEEN LINDHOLZ, PRESIDENT OF KROGER HEALTH



For more information on the tests, visit KrogerHealth.com.